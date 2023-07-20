Evolving Our Riverfront Parks - Community Open House

× Expand River City Company Join us for the next phase of the ONE Riverfront Plan - Evolving Our Riverfront Parks!

B﻿ackground:

Started in 2020, the ONE Riverfront plan outlined eight strategies to create a place for all Chattanoogans to enjoy, strengthen connectivity to the riverfront, develop a greater sense of place and to activate the riverfront. Over 2000 community members voiced their thoughts on how best we can accomplish the goal. Many of you have been with us on this journey since 2020 and we thank you for your support! Your feedback and insight has guided us to this next stage in the planning process.

N﻿ext Steps:

We are so excited to be taking the next step in the ONE Riverfront plan together. While the ONE Riverfront plan proposed concepts based on your feedback for each strategy, we are now ready to create action plans for many of these strategies like "Humanizing Our Parks".

Over the past few months, the team has been working with consultants to take the community feedback from the ONE Riverfront Plan to create options for the next steps in implementing concepts.

J﻿oin Us at the Open House:

H﻿osted at the Hunter Museum, the open house will be an opportunity for the community to come anytime between 4:30pm - 6:30pm to interact with concept boards, speak to the consultants and provide feedback that will inform a roadmap for design and activation in the riverfront parks.

There will not be a formal presentation, instead the evening will be available for guests to come for however long they wish to explore the concepts and provide their feedback.

ADA accessible and senior citizen parking will be available in the Houston Museum lot adjacent to the Hunter Museum. Other parking will be available on street and in nearby lots. Light refreshments will be provided alongside of a cash bar with alcoholic beverages.