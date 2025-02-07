Exhibit Opening Reception
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
River Gallery
February Exhibit Flyer
Join us for a group exhibition featuring the work of three artists with shared desire: to capture the history, beauty, and poetry of the world in which they are surrounded. This exhibit features work by Linda Crossan, Shawn Kreuger, and Arline Mann and will be up from Feb 01-28.
Come & meet the artists during the opening reception, which will be on Feb 7 from 6-8 PM, and is free & open to the public!
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings