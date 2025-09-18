Exhibition Opening: Silver Linings

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Exhbition Opening: Silver Linings

Join us for the opening celebration of our newest special exhibition Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection.

The Spelman College Museum of Fine Art presents Silver Linings, a selection of works from the 1800s until now in celebration of its legacy and commitment to uplifting art by and about women of the African diaspora.

Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia. Curated by Liz Andrews and Karen Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith.