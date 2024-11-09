× Expand Exile/The GEM Theatre Exile

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience one of the most successful and longest-running rock and country bands, Exile, when they take the GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, November 9 at 7pm. Originally formed in 1963 in Richmond, Kentucky, Exile started as a rock group and initially found success with their hit single "Kiss You All Over" in 1978, which topped the charts in multiple countries. Over time, the band shifted from rock to a more country-oriented sound, achieving success in the country music scene during the 1980s and early 1990s. Tickets are $45-$55; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemetheatre.org or by calling (706) 625-3132.