Exploring the heart of Buddhism
St Andrews Center 1918 Union Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
×
Les Kertay, personal photo
View from a retreat in India
A two part urban mini-retreat for those interested in exploring Buddhist philosophy and how you can gain greater wisdom and compassion, even in a chaotic world. An introduction to the Tibetan Buddhist lamrim (steps of the path) teachings. Friday evening Dec 13 7-9 PM and Sat Dec 14 9 - 4:30
Info
St Andrews Center 1918 Union Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings