Exploring Indigo and Resist Techniques

× Expand Aaron Sanders Head Aaron Head instructing Indigo techniques

Sunday, February 9

10am-3pm EST

Instructor: Aaron Sanders Head

Materials included | bring your own items to dye

pre-registration required

In this day-long workshop, Aaron will guide participants through a variety of resist techniques using the indigo vat. We’ll explore twist resist, shape resist, and other manual resist shibori techniques before moving on to making a clay paste resist to create painterly patterns or intricate stencil/stamp work. Students will leave with an understanding of how to use an indigo vat and how to create a variety of unique, intricate patterns on fabrics. The instructor will provide a yard of fabric per student for experimentation, but participants should bring their own goods to dye.