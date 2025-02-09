Exploring Indigo and Resist Techniques

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Sunday, February 9

10am-3pm EST

Instructor: Aaron Sanders Head

Materials included | bring your own items to dye

pre-registration required

In this day-long workshop, Aaron will guide participants through a variety of resist techniques using the indigo vat. We’ll explore twist resist, shape resist, and other manual resist shibori techniques before moving on to making a clay paste resist to create painterly patterns or intricate stencil/stamp work. Students will leave with an understanding of how to use an indigo vat and how to create a variety of unique, intricate patterns on fabrics. The instructor will provide a yard of fabric per student for experimentation, but participants should bring their own goods to dye.

Info

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4232662712
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Exploring Indigo and Resist Techniques - 2025-02-09 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Exploring Indigo and Resist Techniques - 2025-02-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Exploring Indigo and Resist Techniques - 2025-02-09 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Exploring Indigo and Resist Techniques - 2025-02-09 00:00:00 ical