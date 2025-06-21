F.W. Murnau's Faust with Live Metal Score

× Expand Poster by Erica Scoggins Faust Poster

Los Angeles-based music project The Silent Light brings their haunting, heavy-metal-meets-cinema performance to the Chattanooga Film Festival with a live reimagined score to F.W. Murnau’s 1926 silent masterpiece Faust. Known for blending doom metal, cinematic atmospheres, and dark fantasy world-building, The Silent Light crafts an immersive sonic experience that transforms classic films into ritualistic live events.

Touring from Los Angeles, The Silent Light returns to Chattanooga for this special performance. They’ll be joined by local musician and filmmaker Erica Scoggins of Red gene, whose eerie and ethereal voice lends a haunting presence to the score.

Murnau’s Faust, a visual triumph of early cinema, finds new life through The Silent Light’s visceral wall of sound—an unforgettable convergence of film, music, and myth.

Catch this one-show-only performance as part of Chattanooga Film Festival 2025.