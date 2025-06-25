F1® The Movie in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, Warner Bros. Get ready for the fastest film in IMAX to hit the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater! F1 is coming to IMAX this June and you can see it two days early! Tickets are on sale now!

June 25 – July 9

Fresh off the success of the Oscar®-winning Top Gun: Maverick,

visionary filmmaker Joseph Kosinski returns with another Filmed For IMAX® adrenaline rush. F1 was crafted to fully immerse audiences into the fast-paced world of Formula 1 racing. Audiences will feel the visceral energy and heart-pounding speed of the sport, like only IMAX can deliver.

In the 1990s, Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.