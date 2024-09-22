× Expand Christina Clark Fairytale Fall Ball - 1 Fairytale Fall Ball

Tickets are still available for all Princes and Princesses from the ages of 2 to 10 years old, to attend the Annual Fairytale Fall Ball on Sunday, September 22nd. Ticket holders will have the chance to interact with fairytale characters, take photographs, make crafts, enjoy a magical horse drawn carriage ride, and more.

“Participants who attend the Fairytale Fall Ball event will receive dance instruction from Chattanooga Princess Parties’ characters, meet and greets, and photo opportunities,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

Registration is open and is required to attend. To register for the Fairytale Fall Ball, go to collegedaleparksandrec.com. A limited number of tickets are available Cost is $20 per participant for General Admission and $50 per participant for the VIP experience. VIP participants will need to arrive at Chestnut Hall at The Commons by 1pm and General Admission participants will report to Founders Hall at The Commons at 2:00pm.

“I receive questions all year long about when the next event will be,” exclaimed Clark, “the magic in the eyes of these kids is amazing to see and we love to host this for the local community. We’ve added a few more tickets to try and accommodate more kids but keeping the quality the focus. I love to see all the outfits, the makeup; even more when the adults get in the spirit and dress up. The dance moves, the laughter and the huge smiles, that is why we do what we do - bringing joy into the community.”

For more information on the Fairytale Fall Ball, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.