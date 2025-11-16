× Expand Cluster Funk Studio The Falalalalalala Yee-Haw Holiday Market Poster

Event: The Falalalalalala Yee-Haw Holiday Market

Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Whiskey Cowgirl

Whiskey Cowgirl will be transformed into a festive holiday shopping experience with a cowgirl twist! Guests can enjoy food and drink specials, live music, and a warm holiday atmosphere while shopping from a carefully curated selection of local makers and artisans.

The event will feature:

A variety of local vendors

A DIY station

Permanent jewelry and flash tattoos

Performances throughout the day by Scenic City Burlesque, including a Mean Girls inspired holiday finale

This unique event celebrates local talent and offers a fun, festive way for the community to kick off the holiday season.