The Falalalalalala Yee-Haw Holiday Market

Date: Saturday, November 16
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Location: Whiskey Cowgirl
Whiskey Cowgirl will be transformed into a festive holiday shopping experience with a cowgirl twist! Guests can enjoy food and drink specials, live music, and a warm holiday atmosphere while shopping from a carefully curated selection of local makers and artisans.
The event will feature:
A variety of local vendors
A DIY station
Permanent jewelry and flash tattoos
Performances throughout the day by Scenic City Burlesque, including a Mean Girls inspired holiday finale
This unique event celebrates local talent and offers a fun, festive way for the community to kick off the holiday season.