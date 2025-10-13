Fall Break Camp

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Young artists ages 6-12 are invited to spend fall break at the Hunter! Campers will explore the Hunter’s collection while creating unique works of art including sculpture, textiles, prints, and more. With five unique days of art-making fun, camp will expand the creative horizons of young artists with inspiration from our special exhibition Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection. Camp runs Monday – Friday with full week and individual day options. All art materials and snacks will be provided. Caregivers are asked to pack a nut-free lunch and a water bottle for their child every day. A full list of what to bring will be emailed two weeks before camp. Register now at the link: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Fall-Break-Camp-2025

Museum members: $60/day, $240/week

(Passport level members and above)

Not-yet-members: $75/day, $300/week

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
