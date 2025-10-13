Fall Break Camp at Creative Discovery Museum

× Expand Creative Discovery Museum Adventure with us - 12 Discover your next adventure at Creative Discovery Museum this fall!

When school is out, FUN is IN at CDM!

Join us for Fall Break Camp on October 13-17 & 20, following the Hamilton County School Calendar! Each day brings fun as we explore science, create art, play in the museum, and make new friends. For current kindergarten through 5th graders, we offer multiple days of exploration, innovation, creativity, and play in our Museum spaces designed just for kids! Campers will spend time in CDM's exhibit galleries and conduct STEAM challenges in our classrooms.

Space is limited and camps sell out quickly. Reserve your spot today!