Fall Break Camp

Students in grades 1-6 are invited to spend fall break at the Hunter! With five unique days of art making and fun, campers will expand their creative horizons with inspiration from our special exhibit City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection. All art materials and snacks will be provided. Parents are asked to pack a peanut-free lunch for their child each day.

Non-Member: $300 for the full week

Members (Passport level and above): $240 for the full week

Register here:

http://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/ticketstab=3&txobjid=257f482e-36f6-411a-8213-61ae7905500b

If you are interested in single day pricing and registration, please email Kris Bespalec at cbespalec@huntermuseum.org.

City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection was organized by the Museum of the City of New York.