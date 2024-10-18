Fall Break Camp
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Fall Break Camp
Students in grades 1-6 are invited to spend fall break at the Hunter! With five unique days of art making and fun, campers will expand their creative horizons with inspiration from our special exhibit City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection. All art materials and snacks will be provided. Parents are asked to pack a peanut-free lunch for their child each day.
Non-Member: $300 for the full week
Members (Passport level and above): $240 for the full week
Register here:
http://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/ticketstab=3&txobjid=257f482e-36f6-411a-8213-61ae7905500b
If you are interested in single day pricing and registration, please email Kris Bespalec at cbespalec@huntermuseum.org.
City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection was organized by the Museum of the City of New York.