Fall Break Camps at Signal Centers

This fall, your little one can explore, build, and grow with three exciting themed camps designed just for preschool and elementary-aged children. Camp runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and lunch and snack are included daily.

🦕 Roar & Explore (K-3rd grade, Oct 14-16) – Travel back in time for a prehistoric STEAM adventure full of dinos, discovery, and hands-on fun!

🔧 Little Engineers (preschool, Oct 13) – Big imaginations come to life as kids design, build, and explore their creativity in the world of early engineering.

🦸 Healthy Heroes (preschool, Oct 17) – From learning about balanced meals to mindfulness, kids will learn valuable life skills and grow strong minds and healthy bodies!

📅 Spots are limited, don’t miss out on a camp full of creativity, curiosity, and confidence-building fun! Sign up here: https://signalcenters.jotform.com/252456300138046