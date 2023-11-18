Fall Floral Centerpiece Workshop - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join us as professional wedding florist, Stephanie Lang from Lang Floral Designs, teaches you how to make your very own fall floral centerpiece. With a selection of seasonal fall flowers, you will be taught how to create a centerpiece in her signature garden style, while adding your own creative flare.

E﻿veryone will walk away with a centerpiece of their very own to make the perfect holiday table. Please note: Ticket sales end on Thursday, November 16 at 5 p.m.

About the teacher:

Stephanie Lang is the owner and lead florist at Lang Floral Designs in Chattanooga. Starting as a self taught florists and full time professional Graphic Designer, Stephanie has used her 10+ years of experience in the floral industry to hone her craft and develop a signature style that serves her wedding clients to help bring to life their vision for their big day.

Info

