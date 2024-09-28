× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Fall Garden Festival

Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, MGHC’s Fall Garden Festival brings together an exciting array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children.

Activities during the Fall Garden Festival include:

• Live Demos: Composting, Bee Keeping, Bluebirds & Nest Boxes, Fall Vegetables, Grow Buckets, Insects, Magical Monarchs, Mulching, Pruning, Raised Bed, Shade Gardening, Straw Bale Gardening, Tool Care, and more.

• Vendors & Exhibits: Live Plants (Natives, Perennials, Trees & Shrubs), Hand-Crafted Edibles & Other Nature-related Products, Nature-Inspired Art, Hand-Made Gardening Accessories, and more.

• Children’s Activities

• Ask a Master Gardener Q&A

• Food Trucks & Home-make baked goods.

Admission: $5

Children 12 and under: Free

Free Parking

For updated information & to purchase tickets in advance: https://mghc.org/fall-garden-festival/