Fall Revival Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church 810 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37411 Oct. 23-25 6:30 Nightly. Featuring Rev. Dr. Kelly Miller Smith, Pastor First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, Nashville, TN. Also featuring the William L. Copeland lecture series: Monday - Pastor Jeffrey Wilson & New United Bapt. Church, Tuesday - Pastor A.J. Holman & New Bethel AME Church, Wednesday - Pastor Terry Ladd & First Baptist Church East Eighth Street.