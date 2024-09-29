× Expand Graphic by Christiana Pranayama Brown Minimalist Yoga Outdoor Session Instagram Post - 5 Fall Yoga in the Park at Renaissance Park with Christiana Pranayama, every Sunday from now til the end of November!

🍂 Fall Yoga in the Park 🍁

As the crisp autumn air settles in, join us for Fall Yoga in the Park every Sunday from 9am-10am in the peaceful Stone Circle at Renaissance Park. This is a nature-inspired practice designed to deepen your connection to the season and yourself.

Whether you're a seasoned yogi or new to the mat, our practice blends Vinyasa flow with grounding Hatha breathwork, offering a balanced and energizing experience. Breathe in the fresh fall air, embrace the changing season, and center yourself in community.

📅 When: Every Sunday, 9am-10am

📍 Where: The Stone Circle, Renaissance Park, Chattanooga, TN

🌿 Who: Open to all levels, just make sure to listen to your body!

Bring your mat, water, and an open heart. Let’s flow together and celebrate the beauty of fall! 🍂