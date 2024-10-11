Family Concert: The Little Engine That Could

× Expand Chattanooga Symphony The Little Engine That Could Going Up a Hill

Made possible by the City of Chattanooga, the Family Concert Series brings classic children's books every child should read with classical music every child should hear. This concert's story is The Little Engine that Could (La pequeña locomotora que sí pudo). Doors will open one hour early for pre-concert activities that includes an instrument petting zoo and interactive, story-related craft making. Each 45-minute show begins with a mini-concert performed by CSO's top musicians and then progresses into a magical storybook performance with live narration (Spanish narration is provided at performances of The Little Engine that Could by Semillas TN). At the end of each performance families are welcome to stay for a brief puppet meet and greet. Each family will receive a copy of the book to take home and enjoy again and again.