Family Concert: Three Billy Goats Gruff (Los Tres Chivitos)

Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Children enjoy a CSO Family Concert.

FREE - ticket reservation required.

Made possible by the City of Chattanooga, the Family Concert Series brings classic children's books every child should read with classical music every child should hear. This concert's story is The Three Billy Goats Gruff (Los Tres Chivitos). Doors will open one hour early for pre-concert activities that includes an instrument petting zoo and interactive, story-related craft making. Each 45-minute show begins with a mini-concert performed by CSO's top musicians and then progresses into a magical storybook performance with live narration (Spanish narration is provided at performances of Three Billy Goats Gruff by Semillas TN). At the end of each performance families are welcome to stay for a brief puppet meet and greet with Playful Evolving Monsters. Each family will receive a copy of the book to take home and enjoy again and again.