Family Fun Day

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A crowd of families watching a ballet performance.

Enjoy art making, live performances and more inspired by our current special exhibition Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth. Spend the afternoon at the Hunter crafting with the Chattanooga Public Library and the Houston Museum.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Gilded is organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey.