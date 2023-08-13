Family Fun Day: In Nature’s Studio

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy art marking, live performances and more inspired by In Nature’s

Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape Painting, including activities

presented by Boy Scouts of America, the Chattanooga Public Library, the

Houston Museum, and Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library

card if you’re attending with children. Family programming is generously

sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by

Chattanooga Tourism Company.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
