Family Opera: The Magic Flute

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera hosts The Atlanta Opera's Studio Tour Production of W.A. Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute–for Families at the UTC Roland Hayes Recital Hall in Chattanooga. Developed as a family-friendly abridged version of a classical era masterpiece, the production tells the story of the triumph of goodness over adversity through courage, wisdom, and love.

Once upon a time, Mozart wrote an enchanting fairy tale with heroes, heroines, and a daring rescue. The Atlanta Opera Studio Tour re-imagines The Magic Flute in a new production for kids of all ages. This forty-five minute abridged opera – sung in English – combines captivating puppets with the talented artists of The Atlanta Opera Studio to take you on a magical mission, navigated by Mozart’s timeless and energetic score performed by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera.

“We’re thrilled to share our Studio Tour production of The Magic Flute with families in a public performance,” says Jessica Kiger, Director of Community Engagement and Education at The Atlanta Opera. “This powerful collaboration with the Center for Puppetry Arts is designed to bring opera into schools and we’re pleased to share the magic of this art form in public performances. We invite everyone to enjoy this wonderful production as we inspire and engage the next generation, fostering a love for music and storytelling.”

Be sure to arrive early to explore our Instrument Petting Zoo!

Be sure to purchase VIP tickets for access to an exclusive seating area at the concert, and a special meet and greet with the performers, cookies, and punch following the show! Families that purchase VIP package will receive a copy of The Magic Flute children's book (1 book per family).