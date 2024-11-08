Family Sleep in the Deep

× Expand Tennessee Aquarium, Doug Strickland Explore the Tennessee Aquarium after dark, with a guided tour as families are invited to enjoy an evening at the Tennessee Aquarium and see what it's like when the lights go out!

Did you know that lemurs can sleep 16 hours per day? Or that octopuses can change color in their sleep? Learn more about how we care for our animals, such as lemurs, octopuses, and sharks as we Sleep in the Deep! This overnight program includes a guided tour of our aquatic critters, a chance to meet an animal ambassador, evening snack, and scavenger hunt after dark. Grab your paw-jamas and join us as we snuggle beside stingrays and sturgeons and enjoy a light breakfast in the morning.

*Please note that a parent/guardian must attend with a child under 18. Kids cannot be dropped off.

Sleepover Start Time: 6:00pm ET on Friday, November 8th, 2024

Sleepover End Time: 8:30am ET on Saturday, November 9th, 2024

VIP Sleepover End Time: 9:30 am ET on Saturday, November 9th, 2024

Age Requirement: All participants must be ages 6+

Aquarium Member Price: $65 per person (Age 6+) | Non-Member Price: $75 per person (Age 6+)

Aquarium Member VIP Price*: $85 per person (Age 6+)| Non-Member Price: $95 per person (Age 6+)

*VIP Pricing includes an extra hour of behind-the-scenes access on Saturday morning.

Please read through our Frequently Asked Questions for more details on sleeping arrangements, permitted and prohibited items and more helpful hints.

Have additional questions? Please email Shawn Brim (sbrim@tnaqua.org).

Members: Tickets must be purchased by the primary member. You may purchase as many tickets as are on your membership!

Ex: Dual=up to 2 tickets / Family=up to 7 tickets. Memberships will be verified, and refunds will be issued for inactive memberships.