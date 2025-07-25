× Expand Marvel, Disney, IMAX The First Family of Marvel is coming to IMAX! Don't miss your chance to see Fantastic Four: First Steps in IMAX!

July 25 – August 7

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is presented entirely in IMAX’s exclusive 1.90:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio, offering up to 26% more picture than standard screens.

Additionally, at the Tennessee Aquarium, certain sequences will be shown in IMAX’s even taller 1.43:1 aspect ratio, filling the 89-foot x 66-foot screen from floor to ceiling for a truly immersive experience.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.