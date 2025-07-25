Fantastic Four: First Steps in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Marvel, Disney, IMAX
The First Family of Marvel is coming to IMAX! Don't miss your chance to see Fantastic Four: First Steps in IMAX!
July 25 – August 7
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is presented entirely in IMAX’s exclusive 1.90:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio, offering up to 26% more picture than standard screens.
Additionally, at the Tennessee Aquarium, certain sequences will be shown in IMAX’s even taller 1.43:1 aspect ratio, filling the 89-foot x 66-foot screen from floor to ceiling for a truly immersive experience.
Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.