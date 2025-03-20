Farm Days at McDonald Farm

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373

Farm Days at McDonald Farm

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek TN 37373

Meet the animals, learn how we care for them, and have a barnyard blast!

• Thursday, March 20th

• 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

• Learn about farm animals and their care

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Free Critter Games

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/168dvhHbMB/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373
Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
423-710-0274
