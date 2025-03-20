× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Spring Break 2025 Events Schedule Flyer - Edit 2.27.25 Farm Days Farm Days at McDonald Farm 10 am - 1 pm Let's have fun learning about farm animals.

Farm Days at McDonald Farm

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek TN 37373

Meet the animals, learn how we care for them, and have a barnyard blast!

• Thursday, March 20th

• 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

• Learn about farm animals and their care

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Free Critter Games

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/168dvhHbMB/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #McDonaldFarm #FarmDays