An Enchanted Evening in the Emerald City

The Ivy Rose Foundation, Incorporated, in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Pi Omega Chapter, proudly presents Fashionetta® 2025: An Enchanted Evening in the Emerald City. This signature event will take place on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Chattanooga Convention Center, and promises an unforgettable night of elegance, community, and celebration.

The presentation will spotlight three distinguished groups of participants: Little Debutantes, Junior Debutantes, and Senior Debutantes — each of whom embodies excellence, grace, and a commitment to service. These young ladies have spent months engaged in personal development, leadership training, and community engagement, and will be formally introduced to the community in an evening of elegance and celebration.

Fashionetta has long been a cornerstone of the Ivy Rose Foundation’s mission to uplift and empower youth through scholarships, service, and cultural enrichment. Proceeds from this event directly support the Foundation’s programs and initiatives throughout the Chattanooga area.

General admission tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at the following link:

https://ivyrosefoundationinc.ticketspice.com/an-enchanted-evening-in-the-emerald-city

All donations are tax-deductible and will help expand the Foundation’s reach and impact as it continues to serve the community.

Join us as we celebrate excellence, style, and purpose one debutante at a time.