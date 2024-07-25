FATAL PLANET* -- The RetroPolitan Film Series - MOST Thursdays at Don Eaves Heritage House

to

Heritage House Arts and Civic Center 1428 Jenkins Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

This week, Heritage House presents on the 'big screen' a true cinematic masterwork –- very possibly the greatest science-fiction film of the 1950s -- boasting as it does an A-list budget, a name cast, the first all-electronic film score, and the talented cooperation of the Disney Studios in executing its many animation effects --

SYNOPSIS

In the film, a spacecraft travels to a distant planet to discover the fate of a group of scientists sent there decades earlier. When the commander and his crew arrive, they discover only two people, a doctor and his beautiful daughter (who was born on the remote planet) accompanied by a highly personable robot --

Soon, the commander begins to uncover the mystery of what happened on the remote world, and why the doctor and his daughter are the sole survivors . . .

Ranked 94% FRESH! (85% audience) on RottenTomatoes﻿

﻿

IF YOU'RE GOING --﻿﻿

FATAL PLANET* (working title)

﻿WHEN: Thursday, JULY 25th @ 7pm

﻿WHERE: Don Eaves Heritage House - 1428 Jenkins Rd. - 37421

﻿DOORS: Open at 6pm

TRAILERS: At 6:45pm

ADMISSION: Free

﻿

* DON'T RECOGNIZE THAT FILM TITLE?

﻿Due to our screening license, we can't reveal the actual title of the film online --

HOWEVER, just drop an email TO:

HeritageHouse@Chattanooga.gov

-- and we'll be happy to send you a descriptive schedule of ALL of our upcoming films (thru November of this year.)

** -- OR ﻿you can CALL the Heritage House OFFICE LANDLINE at:

(423) 855-9474

. . . and they'll be happy to "fill you in!"

:-)

Info

Heritage House Arts and Civic Center 1428 Jenkins Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Film
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - FATAL PLANET* -- The RetroPolitan Film Series - MOST Thursdays at Don Eaves Heritage House - 2024-07-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - FATAL PLANET* -- The RetroPolitan Film Series - MOST Thursdays at Don Eaves Heritage House - 2024-07-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - FATAL PLANET* -- The RetroPolitan Film Series - MOST Thursdays at Don Eaves Heritage House - 2024-07-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - FATAL PLANET* -- The RetroPolitan Film Series - MOST Thursdays at Don Eaves Heritage House - 2024-07-25 19:00:00 ical