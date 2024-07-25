FATAL PLANET* -- The RetroPolitan Film Series - MOST Thursdays at Don Eaves Heritage House

× Expand James Vaughan on FLICKR (Creative Commons Share-alike License) * 'FATAL PLANET' (working title) -- Screening at Don Eaves Heritage House on TH, JULY 25th, 2025 at 7pm

This week, Heritage House presents on the 'big screen' a true cinematic masterwork –- very possibly the greatest science-fiction film of the 1950s -- boasting as it does an A-list budget, a name cast, the first all-electronic film score, and the talented cooperation of the Disney Studios in executing its many animation effects --

SYNOPSIS

In the film, a spacecraft travels to a distant planet to discover the fate of a group of scientists sent there decades earlier. When the commander and his crew arrive, they discover only two people, a doctor and his beautiful daughter (who was born on the remote planet) accompanied by a highly personable robot --

Soon, the commander begins to uncover the mystery of what happened on the remote world, and why the doctor and his daughter are the sole survivors . . .

Ranked 94% FRESH! (85% audience) on RottenTomatoes﻿

IF YOU'RE GOING --﻿﻿

FATAL PLANET* (working title)

﻿WHEN: Thursday, JULY 25th @ 7pm

﻿WHERE: Don Eaves Heritage House - 1428 Jenkins Rd. - 37421

﻿DOORS: Open at 6pm

TRAILERS: At 6:45pm

ADMISSION: Free

* DON'T RECOGNIZE THAT FILM TITLE?

﻿Due to our screening license, we can't reveal the actual title of the film online --

HOWEVER, just drop an email TO:

HeritageHouse@Chattanooga.gov

-- and we'll be happy to send you a descriptive schedule of ALL of our upcoming films (thru November of this year.)

** -- OR ﻿you can CALL the Heritage House OFFICE LANDLINE at:

(423) 855-9474

. . . and they'll be happy to "fill you in!"

:-)