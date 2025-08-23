"Feast of Words: Recipes for Poetic Inspiration"–A Culinary Poetry Workshop led by Coach Laura Brown

× Expand rnc rnc

Are you a poet ready to spice up your craft? Unleash your creativity at our "Feast of Words" poetry workshop. This is your chance to explore the rich symbolism of food and discover how it can serve as a powerful metaphor for life's experiences.

In this workshop designed for beginner to intermediate poets, you’ll embark on a flavorful journey through the themes and imagery that food evokes in poetry. We will explore the sensory experiences that will transform everyday ingredients into vibrant verses.

The session includes discussions and collaboration with fellow poets. By the end of this workshop, you’ll not only have a wealth of inspiration but also an original work that combines the essence of cooking with the art of verse.

Don’t miss this opportunity to create a literary culinary experience that tantalizes the senses and nourishes the soul. Sign up for "Feast of Words" today and let your words simmer and boil into something extraordinary!

Cost: $20 per person (includes a workbook)

‍

Featuring Workshop Instructor, Coach Laura Brown

Laura is the owner of the Write Womb InKubator, where she empowers aspiring authors to create literary legacies and unleash their inner superheroes through the transformative power of writing. Guided by her humor, quick wit, and inventive delivery style, Laura captivates audiences, ensuring that listeners remain engaged with the message and connected to the messenger.

‍

Laura holds a BA in English and Creative Writing, with a concentration in Nonfiction, and an MA in English and Creative Writing, with a concentration in Poetry, from Southern New Hampshire University. Her blend of academic excellence and real-world experience uniquely equips her to inspire writers at every stage of their journey.

‍

Laura, originally from Toledo, OH, now lives in Chattanooga, TN, with her husband, retired Air Force Chief Wayne Brown. They have three adult children and four grandchildren. Laura loves planning “Pop Pop & Nanna Adventures” for her grandchildren.

‍

Whether guiding writers on their publishing journey or challenging audiences to embrace their best selves, Laura brings passion, authenticity, and a touch of adventure to every endeavor.

‍

Books by Laura:

‍51 ½ Shades of Brown – The Not-So-Perfect Tales of a Picture-Perfect Couple

The Hashtag Guru-#Small Sips of Wisdom from the Big Cup of Life

Poetry Reading and Review Journal

‍

Anthologies

Main Street Monday (Poetry)

Voices from the Edge Anthology—Echoes of 2020 in Poetry and Prose

Scarry Stories-Tales from the Healed Side of Brokenness

‍

You can reach Laura at:

E-Mail: coachlaurabrown@gmail.com

Website: www.coachlaurabrown.com

LinkedIn: coachlaurabrown

Phone: 423-758-5056