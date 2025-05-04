Federal Government 101: Checks and Balances

× Expand Photo by Andy Feliciotti on Unsplash via The Chattery

Explore checks and balances, judicial review, and what happens when branches of government overreach or fail their duties.

Join us for an engaging discussion with Associate Professor of Political Science at UTC Jeremy Strickler on the foundational principle of separation of powers in the U.S. federal government. This session will explore how the three branches—legislative, executive, and judicial—are designed to check and balance one another, and what happens when those checks break down. We'll also take a closer look at the Supreme Court’s power of judicial review—what it is, how it developed, and why it matters.

This non-partisan course is presented in partnership with League of Women Voters Chattanooga.

About the instructor:

Jeremy Strickler teaches courses in American politics and public policy. His teaching and research focuses on the presidency, American political development, and the politics of U.S. drug policy. His book, Between Guns and Butter: The Modern Presidency and the Politics of Warfare and Welfare, is forthcoming with the University Press of Kansas. He has also published in the journal Presidential Studies Quarterly and the book, New Directions in the American Presidency. He is the recipient of several teaching awards at UTC, including the 2021 Outstanding Professor selected by the Student Government Association. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Oregon.