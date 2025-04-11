× Expand Painted vision Out of This World

Welcome to the Feel Out of This World at Mary Jane's event! Get ready to be transported to another dimension at The Play House at Mary Jane's on Fri, Apr 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM. Join us for a night of cosmic fun and unforgettable experiences. Let your imagination run wild as you immerse yourself in a world like no other. Don't miss out on this opportunity to escape reality and explore the unknown.

live music from Ugly Rumors & Painted Vision, a dab bar stocked full of products and Food Truck packed full of delicious munchie food. Doors open at 7:30pm, Music starts at 8pm. $15 cover charge with valid ID 21+