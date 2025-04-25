Feeling The Blues & A Little Rock N Roll WIth A Little Sin

× Expand Tony Bostic Mary Jane's Corner

Welcome y'all to the Feeling A Little Country & A Little Rock N Roll event! Get ready to experience the best of both worlds in one night of music and fun. Join us on Fri, Apr 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM at The Play House at Mary Jane's for a toe-tappin', guitar-strummin' good time! with Lori Mast & High Gravity, Karly Monday & Sons of A Sinner