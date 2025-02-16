Female Sexuality Through an Art Historical Lens

× Expand In the Loge by Mary Cassatt Event Flyer

Join our 3 hour educational workshop for women centered on exploring and challenging the impact artistic narratives have on female sexuality. This will be an engaging, unusual way to explore the intersection between sexuality, identity, and art. No art experience or knowledge needed. While we will be utilizing sex therapy tools, this is not a therapy group.

Combining aspects of art history and sex therapy, we will learn the tools to:

- Examine visual media using art historical analysis

- Challenge harmful narratives about female sexuality using existential sex therapy principles

- Embrace freedom from limiting sexual narratives

This educational workshop is an excellent resource for any woman looking to learn skills and find freedom from constricting “shoulds” surrounding sexuality. If you are curious about learning more about sexual joy, freedom, and satisfaction, there is no better place to start than here!

Meg Miller, M.Ed., (T)LPC-MHSP is a provisionally licensed therapist and art history lover. She is excited to connect her love for art history with her passion for sex therapy and share it with you! To learn more about Meg and the work that she does, visit mmillcounseling.com.