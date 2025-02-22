Fertility Optimization Workshop: Mastering Natural Fertility

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Getting ready to embark on your journey to parenthood? Want to get pregnant more quickly with a healthy baby?

This comprehensive seminar is your one-stop shop for optimizing your fertility naturally with Chattanooga's top professionals. Led by a team of experts - a fertility nurse practitioner, a pelvic floor therapist, and a functional dietitian - we'll equip you with the knowledge and tools to create a foundation for a healthy pregnancy.

What to Expect:

Understanding Your Cycle: Learn about the different phases of your menstrual cycle and how to track ovulation for optimal timing.

Fertility Deep Dive: Katy will break down key factors to optimal fertility, and what steps you can take to improve your overall egg and sperm health.

Movement Matters: The pelvic floor therapist , Erin, will guide you on exercises and lifestyle modifications to enhance pelvic health and support a healthy pregnancy.

Fueling for Fertility: Madiison will unveil the secrets of a nourishing diet that promotes regular cycles and overall well-being.

Red Flag Recognition: Learn about potential underlying factors that might impact fertility and when to seek professional guidance.

Open Q&A: Our expert panel will answer your pressing questions in a safe and supportive environment.

Benefits:

Gain a deeper understanding of your body and its reproductive system.

Discover how lifestyle choices impact your fertility.

Learn practical strategies to optimize your chances of conception.

Feel empowered to take control of your fertility journey.

Network with other women on a similar path.

Join us for an informative and empowering experience! Walk away feeling confident and prepared to take the next step towards building your family.

Space is limited! Register today!

About the instructors:

Madison is a functional dietitian specializing in women's health. Her passion is helping women have healthy, comfortable cycles, and become pregnant. Her tried and true method allows her clients to finally have periods they are proud of, and decreases the time it takes to bring home a healthy baby. Madison wholeheartedly believes that, with the right tools and support, our bodies can perform the functions they were designed to, and do it beautifully. She lives in Chattanooga, TN with her husband and three kids and enjoys mountains, yoga, travel, and a really good iced coffee.

Owner and Founder of The Pelvic Method, Erin has been working in pelvic health for over 12 years. She started this company in November of 2020 because she saw the need for more individualized care for her patients and knew they deserved the best care possible for these, often delicate, issues they were having. She wanted her patients to love coming in the door, feeling safe and empowered in their care. When she is not at work you can find Erin playing with her little girl and husband. She enjoys getting outside and her and her family all love to visit aquariums and zoos that focus on conservation.

Katy is a nurse practitioner with over 12 years of medical experience. During her journey to earn her doctorate, she faced the challenges of infertility and miscarriage. Through her dedicated research, she discovered numerous ways to optimize egg & sperm health, which proved effective for those trying to conceive, undergoing IVF, or freezing their eggs. Now, as a mom of two boys, she is passionate about helping others fulfill their dreams of building a family by creating tailored health plans for each client.