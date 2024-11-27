× Expand Better Business Bureau of Southeast Tennessee & Northwest Georgia Festive Forest Entrance

Better Business Bureau (BBB), EPB, Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, and BCBS of TN are partnering to bring our community our 2nd Annual Festive Forest! This is open to our community at no cost and provides an opportunity for us to spread holiday cheer while also spotlighting local trustworthy companies and non-profits through a beautiful display of decorated trees in Miller Park.

If you have a company or non-profit organization, we hope you’ll participate in our festive event by sponsoring a tree and decorating it with a theme that showcases your organization. The displays will be up for five weeks between November 27, 2024 and January 1, 2025.