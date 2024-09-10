Fiesta Tuesday with Eric Kirkendoll

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Fiesta Tuesday and Eric Kirkendoll on the 1885 Grill St. Elmo patio… that’s how we do it. Enjoy our Fiesta Tuesday specials along with $5 1885 ‘ritas, $6 jumbo shrimp cocktail and $15 margarita pitchers.

Fiesta Tuesday at 1885 Grill is the best kept secret in St. Elmo!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
