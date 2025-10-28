Fiesta Tuesday and Live Music with Amber Fults

Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio for Fiesta Tuesday. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber or $5 margaritas, $6 shrimp cocktail and $15 margarita pitchers. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.