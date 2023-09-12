Fiesta Tuesday and Live Music with Andrew Witherspoon

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Don’t miss live music on the patio with Andrew Witherspoon or our Fiesta Tuesday specials! Enjoy $6 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $5 1885 ritas and $15 margarita pitchers. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
14234853050
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fiesta Tuesday and Live Music with Andrew Witherspoon - 2023-09-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fiesta Tuesday and Live Music with Andrew Witherspoon - 2023-09-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fiesta Tuesday and Live Music with Andrew Witherspoon - 2023-09-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fiesta Tuesday and Live Music with Andrew Witherspoon - 2023-09-12 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

August 11, 2023

Saturday

August 12, 2023

Sunday

August 13, 2023

Monday

August 14, 2023

Tuesday

August 15, 2023

Wednesday

August 16, 2023

Thursday

August 17, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours