Figurative Sculpture

Join sculptor Angela Cunningham for an immersive course in full figure sculpture, where students will work from an unclothed live model to create a 1/2 life-size sculpture using white raku clay. This course is designed to teach foundational sculptural skills, including essential studio practices, the accurate use of calipers for measurement, and a deeper understanding of three-dimensional form. Students will learn to capture correct gestures through alignment and shape observation, while also developing an understanding of anatomy and structure through the principles of mass and planes. Each day will offer individualized feedback alongside engaging lectures and live demonstrations, equipping students with a clear and methodical approach to sculpting. Recommended for any level of sculpture enthusiast, this course is also ideal for drawing and painting students looking to enhance their comprehension of the human figure. Join us for this enriching artistic experience and take your skills to the next level!