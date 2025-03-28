Figure Drawing: Methods & Materials of the Baroque 18th Century with Jon de Martin
to
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Students will work from an unclothed model. The mornings will be dedicated to both short poses and demonstrations that will cover each phase of a drawing from the gesture to modeling form with light & shade. In the afternoons, we will draw a long pose. This will enable the student to apply the material and objectives we have covered during our morning sessions.
Info
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions