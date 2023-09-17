Filmmakers Town Hall

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Register to attend for free while space is available by visiting https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/0f72e662-6128-4f36-bfa9-a3ae347d76aa

The Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild would like to invite you to participate in a Town Hall to discuss Chattanooga's future in the filmmaking industry.

Speakers at the event include:

Gisela Moore of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission speaking on how the state's support structure works and opportunities you have through the state agency.

Carmen Davis, head of the City of Chattanooga’s department of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, as well as Chris Holley of the Chattanooga SE Film Commission will talk about resources that are available from the city.

Bob Culkeen, President and CEO of WTCI.

Chris Dortch, founder of the Chattanooga Film Festival.

We will also have an open discussion about the Filmmakers Guild's mission and how we can achieve our goals to build a filmmaking industry here in the city of Chattanooga.

Film, Politics & Activism
