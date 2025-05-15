Final Destination: Bloodlines in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, New Line Cinema
Final Destination: Bloodlines is coming to IMAX! Be sure to experience all the bloody fun on the biggest screen in town!
May 15 – May 20
If it’s Filmed For IMAX®, it is meant to be seen in IMAX.
Plagued by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find the one person who can break the cycle and save her family from the horrific fate that inevitably awaits them.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.