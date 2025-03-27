Find Your Personal Style: A Panel Discussion

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Finding your personal style is more than what you wear - it’s a reflection of who you are. Join us for an engaging discussion featuring local style experts as we explore ways you can find or enhance your style.

Panelists include:

Chery Jordan, Image Consultant/Fashion Show Producer

Alex Sachel (wardrobe stylist, ACS Styling)

Alexander Sebastian (Alexander Sebastian Bespoke)

Moderated by Shawanda Mason

Panelists will share attainable shopping tips, shopping resources and places to find inspiration.

We’ll also have Chelsea Weiss of Holy Moly Textiles and Tracey Moys of House of Colour Chattanooga Hixson on site to answer questions about alterations and color analysis.

6pm - Mix & Mingle

6:30pm - Panel starts + Q&A