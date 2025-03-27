Find Your Personal Style: A Panel Discussion
to
The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
via The Chattery
via The Chattery
Finding your personal style is more than what you wear - it’s a reflection of who you are. Join us for an engaging discussion featuring local style experts as we explore ways you can find or enhance your style.
Panelists include:
Chery Jordan, Image Consultant/Fashion Show Producer
Alex Sachel (wardrobe stylist, ACS Styling)
Alexander Sebastian (Alexander Sebastian Bespoke)
Moderated by Shawanda Mason
Panelists will share attainable shopping tips, shopping resources and places to find inspiration.
We’ll also have Chelsea Weiss of Holy Moly Textiles and Tracey Moys of House of Colour Chattanooga Hixson on site to answer questions about alterations and color analysis.
6pm - Mix & Mingle
6:30pm - Panel starts + Q&A