Finster Fest
to
Howard Finster's Paradise Garden 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, Georgia 30734
Graphic done by Mary Posner
Finster Fest Poster
Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden will host its annual two-day art festival, Finster Fest, on Saturday and Sunday, September 20-21 in Summerville, Georgia. This year is special following this summer’s much-anticipated reopening of the Garden’s landmark structure, the Worlds Folk Art Church. Shuttered for 25 years, before a complete multiyear restoration, this important example of American vernacular architecture will be open to Finster Fest guests for self-guided tours at no extra charge.