Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden will host its annual two-day art festival, Finster Fest, on Saturday and Sunday, September 20-21 in Summerville, Georgia. This year is special following this summer’s much-anticipated reopening of the Garden’s landmark structure, the Worlds Folk Art Church. Shuttered for 25 years, before a complete multiyear restoration, this important example of American vernacular architecture will be open to Finster Fest guests for self-guided tours at no extra charge.