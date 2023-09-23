Finster Fest 2023

× Expand Design by Mary Pousner Paradise Garden Foundation's 2023 Finster Fest poster

Howard Finster's Paradise Garden hosts its annual two-day art festival, Finster Fest, on September 23 & 24, 2023, in Summerville, Georgia in historic Paradise Garden. Finster Fest will feature over 65 folk, craft, and fine artists, music performances, and special guest presentations. In addition, patrons will experience the finest southern fare, a children's art activity area, and, of course, the chance to tour Howard Finster's famous folk art environment. “Our festival patrons travel from 12 states to attend this nationally recognized art festival and we appreciate the National Endowment for the Arts and Georgia Council for the Arts for being our lead sponsors and supporters,” said Tina Cox, Executive Director of Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden Foundation.

Finster Fest features nationally recognized self-taught artists from 14 states including Marshall Blevins (Mississippi), Eric Legge (Georgia), Jim Kopp (Wyoming), Kimberly Dawn Crowder (Tennessee), and Charlie Dingler (Georgia). Special speakers will include artist Black Cat Tips, author of the children’s book Smile a While, and artist Peter Loose (Georgia) will tour his art exhibit Reflections of Paradise featured in the Museum & Visitor Center.

Performances will be held in various parts of Paradise Garden, featuring music by Abe Partridge (Alabama), Randy Steele (Tennessee), Kindred Fire (Georgia), and David Childers (North Carolina). The 15 music performances over the two-day festival feature an incredible musical line-up with folk, Americana, gospel, bluegrass, indie, and country.

The festival food focuses on southern fare filled with BBQ ribs and chicken with the trimmings and the Chattooga Garden Club’s famous Paradise pimento cheese sandwiches, a huge spread of homemade pound cake, and sweet southern tea.

The VIP Patron Hospitality is filled with two days of fun-filled patron benefits. Just call Paradise Garden at 706.808.0800 or see Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden Facebook VIP Patron event listing for more details.

Hours for the family-friendly festival are 10 am – 5 pm on both days. General admission is $10 (children 12 and under free), Chattooga County residents and Paradise Garden members are $5, all with free parking at the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 27 just north of the Paradise Garden, with a complimentary 3-minute shuttle provided all day. Handicap parking is available on-site at the Garden.

Finster Fest launched in 1991 and is Summerville's biggest event, drawing more than 2,100 guests from all over the Southeast US. Paradise Garden is on the National Register of Historic Places. Proceeds from Finster Fest benefit the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation, which operates and continues the restoration of Howard Finster's 4-acre plus art environment and cultural center.

Look for updates at Howard Finster's Paradise Garden on Facebook and Instagram. More information on Paradise Garden can be found at www.paradisegardenfoundation.org or call 706.808.0800.