FIRE UP THE FIELDS - Sculpture Fields at Montague Park

to

Sculpture Fields 1800 Polk St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Experience the Spectacle!: Witness and feel the blaze ! Be a part of Chattanooga history as artist Andrew Nigh's monumental wood sculpture is set alight in a mesmerizing display of art meeting fire.

Live Music: Groove to the Rhythms of the Night

Luke Simmons and The Lovestrucks + DJ Texture take center stage as we groove all evening!

Delicious Drinks: Raise a Toast to Creativity

Sip on Handcrafted Beers + Wine or some refreshing beverages as you celebrate the fusion of art and community.

Delectable Food: Savor the Flavors of the Event

Tantalize your taste buds with a variety of culinary delights from local food vendors.

This event is free to the public - but we encourage VIP Tickets to support Sculpture Fields

Your support directly contributes to the flourishing art scene in Chattanooga and keeps our park open free to the public 365 days a year.

VIP Ticket Includes:

- Access to the VIP area with prime views of the sculpture burning spectacle

- Exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with the artists

- Complimentary drinks and appetizers

- VIP parking for convenience

- Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the Fire up the Fields extravaganza. Get your VIP Tickets now and help us kindle the flames of creativity!

Tickets are limited, so act fast!

https://www.sculpturefields.org/donation-page/vip-burn

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
4232667288
please enable javascript to view
to
