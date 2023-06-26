Firebird Ballet Camp

to

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Levels Pre-Primary - IV (3-12 years old)

Dancers of all levels will be inspired by the story of love and friendship with the enchanted Firebird. Campers will learn about the history, music, choreographers, and famous dancers of have danced Firebird as they also create all the elements that are required for a production. From advertising, programs, costumes, and props, the dancers create it all! Family and friends will be delighted with mini version of Firebird performed on Friday June 30th. Ballet dress code is consistent with our school, but dancers may wear any color leotard (for girls) or shirt (for boys).

https://www.chattdance.com/children-s-summer-dance-camp

Info

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
423-760-8808
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-26 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-26 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-26 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-27 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-27 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-27 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-28 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-28 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-28 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-28 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-29 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-29 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-29 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-29 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-30 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-30 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-30 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Firebird Ballet Camp - 2023-06-30 08:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Dining Out & About Town

EPB Community Spotlight