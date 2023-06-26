Firebird Ballet Camp

× Expand Chattanooga Dance Theatre Summer Dance Camp at Chattanooga Dance Theatre

Levels Pre-Primary - IV (3-12 years old)

Dancers of all levels will be inspired by the story of love and friendship with the enchanted Firebird. Campers will learn about the history, music, choreographers, and famous dancers of have danced Firebird as they also create all the elements that are required for a production. From advertising, programs, costumes, and props, the dancers create it all! Family and friends will be delighted with mini version of Firebird performed on Friday June 30th. Ballet dress code is consistent with our school, but dancers may wear any color leotard (for girls) or shirt (for boys).

