Fireworks + Noche de Lobos - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Greenville Triumph

CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

Join the Chattanooga Red Wolves for fireworks and Noche de Lobos on Saturday, September 14th! Catch the final fireworks show of the 2024 season after the match and celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month at CHI Memorial Stadium 🎇 Enjoy $4.00 margaritas, pregame DJ, and Hispanic food from local food trucks as the Chattanooga Red Wolves push for the playoffs against Greenville Triumph 🥂 Dale Lobos!

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
4235411660
