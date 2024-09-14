Fireworks + Noche de Lobos - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Greenville Triumph

× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves Fireworks at CHI Memorial Stadium, home of the USL League One Chattanooga Red Wolves

Join the Chattanooga Red Wolves for fireworks and Noche de Lobos on Saturday, September 14th! Catch the final fireworks show of the 2024 season after the match and celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month at CHI Memorial Stadium 🎇 Enjoy $4.00 margaritas, pregame DJ, and Hispanic food from local food trucks as the Chattanooga Red Wolves push for the playoffs against Greenville Triumph 🥂 Dale Lobos!