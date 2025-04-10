In honor of all U.S. veterans, the Jewish Federation resumes its annual First Amendment Dinner. Special guest Nadine Strossen, former ACLU President, will speak. The event will take place on Thursday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m., at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. Registration is required. The dinner and program is $15 per person with no cost for U.S. veterans. For more information or to register by April 7, visit www.jewishchattanooga.com or call (423) 493-0270.

Nadine Strossen is an American legal scholar and civil liberties activist

who served as the president of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) from 1991 to 2008. She was the first woman to lead the ACLU. A professor at New York Law School, Strossen is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and other professional organizations.

Suspended during the pandemic, the First Amendment Dinner is a way to help the community understand the importance of the Amendment and its contemporary significance. The non-partisan event has always meant to be educational and not political. Past speakers have included Republicans, Democrats and legal scholars. Michael Dzik, Federation President and CEO states “Education is a significant value in Judaism. We feel that it is our responsibility to bring this discussion to the community.”

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.