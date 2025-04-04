First Friday Art Crawl

Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

First Friday Gallery Crawl – April 4th, 2025

5 PM – 8 PM

Chattanooga, TN – Step into spring with First Friday, Chattanooga’s monthly gallery crawl celebrating local art and culture. On Friday, April 4th, from 5 PM to 8 PM, participating galleries across the city will host receptions, showcase exhibitions, and welcome the community into their creative spaces.

Participating galleries this April include:

  • Stove Works
  • AVA
  • Wavelength Space
  • ClearStory Arts
  • ICA at UTC
  • In-Town Gallery

Please note: hours vary by location—see the official event poster or visit @First_Friday_Chatt on Instagram for details. Some spaces will also offer daytime open hours for early visitors.

Whether you're discovering local talent, revisiting favorite galleries, or just enjoying a night out, First Friday is a perfect way to engage with Chattanooga’s thriving arts community.

Info

Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
Google Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-04-04 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-04-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-04-04 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-04-04 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-05-02 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-05-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-05-02 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-05-02 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-06-06 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-06-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-06-06 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-06-06 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-08-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-08-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-08-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Friday Art Crawl - 2025-08-01 00:00:00 ical